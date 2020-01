[Tokyo] Tokyo shares jumped 1.6 per cent on Tuesday, propped up by gains on Wall Street and a breather in the yen's rise amid US-Iran tensions.

The Nikkei 225 index, which lost nearly 2 per cent on Monday, rose 1.60 percent, or 370.86 points, to close at 23,575.72. The broader Topix index was up 1.62 per cent, or 27.56 points, at 1,725.05.

AFP