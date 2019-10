Tokyo shares ended higher Wednesday as the yen stabilised against the dollar, while many investors sat on their hands before Japanese businesses start issuing their quarterly earnings.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares ended higher Wednesday as the yen stabilised against the dollar, while many investors sat on their hands before Japanese businesses start issuing their quarterly earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.34 per cent, or 76.48 points, at 22,625.38 while the broader Topix index rose 0.59 per cent, or 9.54 points, to 1,638.14.

AFP