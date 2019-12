[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday after weekend data showed China's November factory activity had rebounded for the first time in seven months despite uncertainty over US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.01 per cent, or 235.59 points, to 23,529.50, while the broader Topix index rose 0.89 per cent, or 15.13 points, to 1,714.49.

