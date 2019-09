[TOKYO] Tokyo shares jumped on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street on easing worries over Brexit and the crisis in Hong Kong.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.12 per cent, or 436.80 points, to 21,085.94, while the broader Topix index added 1.84 per cent, or 27.65 points, to 1,534.46.

AFP