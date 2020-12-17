You are here

Tokyo: Shares open flat despite US rallies

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 8:19 AM

nz_nikkei_171256.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the yen's appreciation weighing on the market despite overnight gains on Wall Street on hopes for fresh US stimulus.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the yen's appreciation weighing on the market despite overnight gains on Wall Street on hopes for fresh US stimulus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.08 per cent or 21.67 points at 26,735.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.09 per cent or 1.63 points at 1,785.20.

AFP

