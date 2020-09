Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday following slips on Wall Street as investors searched for fresh cues to return to buying.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday following slips on Wall Street as investors searched for fresh cues to return to buying.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.19 per cent, or 45.10 points, to 23,190.37, while the broader Topix index lost 0.16 per cent, or 2.59 points, to 1,622.27.

