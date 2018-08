[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors watched tension between the US and Turkey that has driven down the lira, fanning fears of wider financial instability.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.83 per cent or 185.56 points to 22,112.2 while the broader Topix index gave up 0.83 per cent or 14.22 points to 1,705.94.

AFP