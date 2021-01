Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday on strong Chinese trade data and hopes for fresh US stimulus under the incoming administration.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday on strong Chinese trade data and hopes for fresh US stimulus under the incoming administration.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.85 per cent or 241.67 points to 28,698.26, while the broader Topix index rose 0.48 per cent or 8.88 points to 1,873.28.

AFP