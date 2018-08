[TOKYO] Tokyo shares rebounded from morning losses to end just over the line in positive territory Tuesday as gains on the Chinese market encouraged regional investors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.09 per cent, or 20.73 points, at 22,219.73 while the broader Topix index dropped 0.40 per cent, or 6.73 points, at 1,685.42.

AFP