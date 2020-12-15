You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close down after US losses

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 2:24 PM

AK_jpstocks_1512.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street and the suspension of a domestic tourism campaign over record numbers of virus infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.17 per cent or 44.60 points to 26,687.84, while the broader Topix index slid 0.47 per cent or 8.47 points to 1,782.05.

AFP

