[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks dropped on Tuesday with shares in Nissan diving more than 5 per cent and Mitsubishi also plunging after chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested over allegations of financial misconduct.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.09 per cent or 238.04 points to close at 21,583.12, while the broader Topix index was down 0.73 per cent or 11.94 points at 1,625.67.

AFP