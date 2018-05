[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as investors locked in profits ahead of a series of political events surrounding North Korea.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.18 per cent, or 42.03 points, to 22,960.34 while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 per cent, or 4.18 points, at 1,809.57.

AFP