Tokyo: Stocks close down on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors locked in profits particularly in the tech sector, but sound corporate earnings reports led by Sony supported individual shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.06 per cent, or 304.55 points, to 28,341.95, while the broader Topix index fell 0.32 per cent, or 5.97 points, to 1,865.12.

AFP