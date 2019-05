Tokyo shares edged up on Monday, as investors expressed relief over US President Donald Trump taking a softer stance towards Japan as the two countries attempt to resolve a thorny trade dispute.

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares edged up on Monday, as investors expressed relief over US President Donald Trump taking a softer stance towards Japan as the two countries attempt to resolve a thorny trade dispute.

The key Nikkei 225 index rose 0.31 per cent, or 65.36 points, to close at 21,182.58, while the broader Topix index was up 0.38 per cent, or 5.79 points, at 1,547.00.

AFP