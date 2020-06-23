You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 3:36 PM

file76j1agn69xc1kquqfjy4.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed moderately higher on Tuesday, led by gains in high-tech shares, as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed moderately higher on Tuesday, led by gains in high-tech shares, as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.50 per cent, or 111.78 points, to 22,549.05, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.51 per cent, or 8.05 points, to 1,587.14.

"Japanese shares are supported by a rebound in US shares, and high-tech shares particularly are enjoying buy orders following a fresh record on the Nasdaq," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist of Okasan Online Securities.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 03:33 PM
Technology

Twilio's Dutch rival MessageBird plans an IPO in 'gold rush'

[LONDON] Disgruntled customers don't sit on hold anymore. They text and Zoom and Whatsapp and Web chat and email,...

Jun 23, 2020 03:20 PM
Government & Economy

119 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 119 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,432....

Jun 23, 2020 03:02 PM
Technology

Apple modifies app review process, letting developers 'challenge' guidelines

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc on Monday said it would let software developers "challenge" the guidelines that govern its...

Jun 23, 2020 02:58 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard required to keep customer funds from Singapore business activities in banks here: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement on Tuesday that it has required scandal-hit payments...

Jun 23, 2020 02:54 PM
Technology

Taiwan's Foxconn eyes further India investment, sees bright outlook there

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's Foxconn is planning further investment in India and may announce details in the next few months as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.