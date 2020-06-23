You are here
Tokyo: Stocks close higher
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed moderately higher on Tuesday, led by gains in high-tech shares, as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.50 per cent, or 111.78 points, to 22,549.05, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.51 per cent, or 8.05 points, to 1,587.14.
"Japanese shares are supported by a rebound in US shares, and high-tech shares particularly are enjoying buy orders following a fresh record on the Nasdaq," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist of Okasan Online Securities.
AFP
