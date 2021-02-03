 Tokyo: Stocks close higher, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 2:26 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal stimulus and receding unease over last week's buying frenzy.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal stimulus and receding unease over last week's buying frenzy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 1 per cent, or 284.33 points, at 28,646.50, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.3 per cent, or 24.07 points, to 1,871.09.

