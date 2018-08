[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose on Wednesday, helped by a halt in the dollar's weakness and rallies on Wall Street, though investors were cautious ahead of trade talks between China and the US.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.64 per cent or 142.82 points to close at 22,362.55 while the broader Topix index was up 0.77 per cent or 12.95 points at 1,698.37.

AFP