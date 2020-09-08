You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close higher after European markets rally

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 2:14 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as rallies in major European markets prompted investors to buy back following two days of declines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.80 per cent or 184.18 points to 23,274.13, while the broader Topix index gained 0.69 per cent or 11.15 points to close at 1,620.89.

