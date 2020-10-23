You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close higher after US presidential debate

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 2:28 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors were relieved by the final and more civil debate between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden compared with their first messy showdown.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors were relieved by the final and more civil debate between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden compared with their first messy showdown.

The benchmark Nikkei index advanced 0.18 per cent or 42.32 points to end at 23,516.59, while the broader Topix index rose 0.34 per cent or 5.53 points at 1,625.32.

