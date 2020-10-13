You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close higher after US rallies

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 2:32 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher in sluggish trading on Tuesday following rallies on Wall Street, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of Japan's corporate results season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.18 per cent or 43.09 points to 23,601.78, while the broader Topix index gained 0.35 per cent or 5.75 points to 1,649.10.

Investors bought on dips at the outset following two days of decline, while gains on US shares sustained market sentiment, brokers said.

"But players remained cautious as major Japanese companies will soon start releasing interim results," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The early gains were also trimmed by news that Johnson & Johnson temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial because one of its participants became sick.

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

The US dollar fetched 105.37 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 105.32 yen in New York late Monday.

Among winners in Tokyo, JAL soared 3.03 per cent to 2,089.5 yen with rival ANA up 1.58 per cent at 2,503 yen on an expected recovery in flight demand.

Sony jumped 1.82 per cent to 7,910 yen as industrial robot maker Fanuc rallied 4.23 per cent to 20,925 yen following rallies in high-tech shares on Wall Street.

