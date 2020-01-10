You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher as Iran worries ease

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 3:22 PM

AK_jpstocks_1001.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as worries over US-Iran tensions receded while investors eyed US job data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.47 per cent, or 110.70 points, to 23,850.57, While the the broader Topix index was up 0.35 per cent, or 6.11 points, at 1,735.16.

"The Japanese market reacted positively after US stocks ended at records," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The gains marked a second straight session of advances on rising confidence that the US and Iran would avoid a conflict, following statements on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sentiment was further boosted by China's announcement that Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "phase one" deal with the United States, which has lowered trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, analysts said.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open higher as Iran worries further ease

Traders also eyed on US job data expected to be released later on Friday.

The dollar fetched 109.57 yen in Asian trade, against 109.51 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 1.44 per cent to 24,840 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 1.11 per cent to 6,350 yen.

Some China-linked shares were higher, with industrial robot maker Fanuc gaining 2.35 per cent to 20,670 yen and construction machine maker Komatsu advancing 1.21 per cent to 2,616 yen.

Uniqlo chain operator Fast Retailing dropped 2.77 per cent to 61,990 yen a day after it cut its full-year net profit forecast on sluggish sales in Asia owing to the Hong Kong protests and a boycott of Japanese products in South Korea.

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 03:24 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares at all-time high as risk sentiment recovers

[BENGALURU] Australian shares scaled record highs on Friday as easing Middle East tensions spread a dose of relief...

Jan 10, 2020 03:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Companies are rushing to borrow cheaply while they still can

[NEW YORK] Companies around the globe, concerned that heightened tensions between the US and Iran could roil bond...

Jan 10, 2020 02:35 PM
Garage

Consulting matchmaker VisasQ opens Singapore office

JAPANESE consulting matchmaker VisasQ has opened its first international office in Singapore, it said on Friday.

UPDATED 28 min ago
Jan 10, 2020 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

Tensions flare in French protests as pension dispute grinds on

[PARIS] Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to streets across France on Thursday in the latest mass protests...

Jan 10, 2020 01:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.2% on day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Friday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.2 per cent...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly