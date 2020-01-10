Tokyo: Stocks close higher as Iran worries ease

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as worries over US-Iran tensions receded while investors eyed US job data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.47 per cent, or 110.70 points, to 23,850.57, While the the broader Topix index was up 0.35 per cent, or 6.11 points, at 1,735.16.

"The Japanese market reacted positively after US stocks ended at records," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

The gains marked a second straight session of advances on rising confidence that the US and Iran would avoid a conflict, following statements on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials.

Sentiment was further boosted by China's announcement that Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "phase one" deal with the United States, which has lowered trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies, analysts said.

Traders also eyed on US job data expected to be released later on Friday.

The dollar fetched 109.57 yen in Asian trade, against 109.51 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 1.44 per cent to 24,840 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest climbed 1.11 per cent to 6,350 yen.

Some China-linked shares were higher, with industrial robot maker Fanuc gaining 2.35 per cent to 20,670 yen and construction machine maker Komatsu advancing 1.21 per cent to 2,616 yen.

Uniqlo chain operator Fast Retailing dropped 2.77 per cent to 61,990 yen a day after it cut its full-year net profit forecast on sluggish sales in Asia owing to the Hong Kong protests and a boycott of Japanese products in South Korea.

AFP