Tokyo: Stocks close higher despite weak growth data

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 2:19 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday as investors shrugged off data confirming the Japanese economy had slipped into its first recession since 2015, focusing instead on hopes the coronavirus situation will improve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.48 per cent or 96.26 points to 20,133.73 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.38 per cent or 5.52 points at 1,459.29.

