You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher for fifth day

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 3:30 PM

file72uvztqikhf197fewcx4.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher for a fifth day on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street that toasted a speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell hinting at a slower pace of rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.39 per cent, or 85.58 points, to end at 22,262.60, while the broader Topix index was up 0.35 per cent, or 5.81 points, at 1,659.47.

"Japanese shares are seen rising, encouraged by rallies in US shares," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst, said in a commentary.

Powell told the New York Economic Club that rates were still historically low but only "just below" the estimate of neutral -- a rate that neither stimulates nor restrains the economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This was a material change from his view in October when he noted that 'we may go past neutral, but we're a long way from neutral at this point, probably'," Rodrigo Catril, senior strategist at National Australia Bank, said in a note.

"Powell's remarks elicited a risk-positive market reaction as they appear to suggest a softening in his stance in terms of what might be the future pace of policy tightening," he said.

The dollar fetched 113.30 yen in early Asian trade, against 113.58 yen in New York and 113.86 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday.

In Tokyo share trading, Nintendo jumped 4.05 per cent to 34,860 yen after it said its US revenues from Thanksgiving on Cyber Monday were more than US$250 million thanks to brisk sales of its Switch hardware.

Nissan climbed 1.35 per cent to 984.7 yen after two days of losses and ahead of an expected three-way meeting of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Mitsubishi Motors was up 0.28 per cent at 692 yen.

Keyence, which makes sensors and measuring instruments, edged up 0.38 per cent to 61,520 yen while electronic parts maker Rohm rose 1.40 per cent to 7,950 yen.

AFP

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening