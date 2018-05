[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks gained ground on Thursday on bargain-hunting after rallies on Wall Street, rebounding from falls the previous day driven by worries over political uncertainty in Italy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.83 per cent, or 183.30 points, to 22,201.82 while the broader Topix index was up 0.65 per cent, or 11.32 points, at 1,747.45.

AFP