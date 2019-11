[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks rose on Friday as investors snapped up bargains after a three-day losing streak, while closely watching the see-saw developments in US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.32 per cent, or 74.30 points, to close at 23,112.88, while the broader Topix index was up 0.12 per cent, or 1.96 points, at 1,691.34.

AFP