You are here
Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain-hunting
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors bought on dips following recent declines, with investors focusing on corporate earnings reports.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.55 per cent, or 427.66 points, to 28,091.05, while the broader Topix index was up 1.16 per cent, or 21.06 points, at 1,829.84.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes