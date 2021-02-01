Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors bought on dips following recent declines, with investors focusing on corporate earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.55 per cent, or 427.66 points, to 28,091.05, while the broader Topix index was up 1.16 per cent, or 21.06 points, at 1,829.84.

AFP