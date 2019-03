Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, helped by a cheaper yen as the dollar strengthened on stronger-than-expected US GDP growth data and with the market also supported by positive Chinese data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.02 per cent, or 217.53 points, to end at 21,602.69, while the broader Topix index rose 0.50 per cent, or 8.06 points, at 1,615.72.

AFP