Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for new vaccine

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday following overnight global rallies fuelled by the announcement of a second promising coronavirus vaccine candidate as major cities face new waves of infections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.42 per cent or 107.69 points to 26,014.62, while the broader Topix index gained 0.16 per cent or 2.85 points to 1,734.66.

AFP