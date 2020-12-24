Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for post-Brexit deal

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday supported by hopes for a post-Brexit deal, with trade subdued ahead of Christmas holidays in overseas markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.54 per cent or 143.56 points to 26,668.35, while the broader Topix index was up 0.51 per cent or 9.06 points at 1,774.27.

