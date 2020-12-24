You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for post-Brexit deal

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 2:14 PM

nz_nikkeii_241259.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday supported by hopes for a post-Brexit deal, with trade subdued ahead of Christmas holidays in overseas markets.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday supported by hopes for a post-Brexit deal, with trade subdued ahead of Christmas holidays in overseas markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.54 per cent or 143.56 points to 26,668.35, while the broader Topix index was up 0.51 per cent or 9.06 points at 1,774.27.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 24, 2020 02:10 PM
Government & Economy

India challenges Vodafone arbitration ruling in Singapore: source

[NEW DELHI] India has challenged in Singapore an international arbitration court's verdict against it over a US$2...

Dec 24, 2020 01:56 PM
Banking & Finance

More APAC firms tap loans linking rates to sustainable goals

[MUMBAI] A growing number of borrowers in Asia Pacific are getting loans whose interest rates are linked to meeting...

Dec 24, 2020 01:36 PM
Stocks

STI climbs 0.3% but down 0.24% over the week

ASIAN markets clocked gains at mid-day trading close on the eve of Christmas Day, with Singapore's Straits Times...

Dec 24, 2020 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH

[SINGAPORE] Travellers from South Korea will have to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities...

Dec 24, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 17.9% in November on pharma, semicon boom

SINGAPORE'S factory output was back on track in November, after an earlier decline, as plants in the volatile...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

Trump pardons spark outrage

Surge in demand for deep freeze solutions

China launches probe into Alibaba over monopoly allegations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for