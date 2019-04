[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday, reversing early losses as investors were relieved over the central bank's pledge to maintain its super-loose monetary policy at least for another year.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.48 per cent, or 107.58 points, to 22,307.58 while the broader Topix index rose 0.51 per cent, to 8.23 points, to 1,620.28.

AFP