Tokyo: Stocks close higher on sound business survey

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 2:21 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey showed improvement for the second straight quarter.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey showed improvement for the second straight quarter.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.30 per cent or 79.92 points to end at 26,732.44, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.48 per cent or 8.51 points to 1,790.52.

