Tokyo: Stocks close higher on stimulus hopes

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 2:21 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street on expectations for a US stimulus package and economic recovery in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index grew 2.12 per cent or 609.31 points to end at 29,388.50, while the broader Topix index rose 1.75 per cent or 33 points to 1,923.95.

