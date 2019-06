[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday as investor sentiment improved on rallies on Wall Street after a report that the White House could delay tariffs on Mexican imports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.53 per cent or 110.67 points to 20,884.71, while the broader Topix index was up 0.49 per cent or 7.48 points at 1,532.39.

AFP