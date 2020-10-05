Tokyo: Stocks close higher on Trump health

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors responded positively to US President Donald Trump signalling that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.23 per cent or 282.24 points to end at 23,312.14, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.74 per cent or 28.03 points to 1,637.25.

AFP