You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on Trump health

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 2:30 PM

af_nikkei_051020.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors responded positively to US President Donald Trump signalling that his health is improving after contracting the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.23 per cent or 282.24 points to end at 23,312.14, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.74 per cent or 28.03 points to 1,637.25.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 02:38 PM
Government & Economy

UK technical failure in Covid-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

[LONDON] A technical failure in England's Covid-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated...

Oct 5, 2020 02:37 PM
Garage

Google defers Indian in-app commission fees after startups complain

[BENGALURU] Alphabet's Google has extended its deadline for Indian app developers to comply with a new billing...

Oct 5, 2020 02:27 PM
Consumer

Swiss duty free operator Dufry to enlist Alibaba as shareholder

[ZURICH] China's Alibaba plans to acquire a stake of up to 9.99 per cent in Swiss duty free group Dufry, Dufry said...

Oct 5, 2020 02:24 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Parents of newborns to get one-off support to help with expenses: DPM Heng

NEW parents will receive one-off additional support to help with expenses as they face income uncertainty during the...

Oct 5, 2020 02:23 PM
Government & Economy

Britain open to Aussie-style EU trade deal but Australia wants more

[SYDNEY] As Britain's negotiations with the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal go down to the wire, Prime...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Broker's take: Singapore property developers trading at discount, RHB keeps 'overweight'

NEC to buy Swiss financial software firm Avaloq for 2.05b francs

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, HC Surgical, AsiaPhos, Heeton, OKH, IReit

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.