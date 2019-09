[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors welcomed upbeat comments from US President Donald Trump on China trade talks and the announcement of a US-Japan trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.13 per cent, or 28.09 points, to 22,048.24 while the broader Topix index was up 0.20 per cent, or 3.19 points, at 1,623.27.

AFP