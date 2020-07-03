You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on US jobs data

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 2:37 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street following a solid rebound in US employment, but investors remained cautious after a fresh surge in coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.72 per cent or 160.52 points to 22,306.48, while the broader Topix index was up 0.62 per cent or 9.57 points to 1,552.33.

