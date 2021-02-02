Tokyo: Stocks close higher on US rallies, cheap yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from US rallies and a cheaper yen against the dollar, and kept their focus on earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.97 per cent or 271.12 points at 28,362.17 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.94 per cent or 17.18 points to close at 1,847.02.

AFP