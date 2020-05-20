Tokyo: Stocks close higher on virus hopes in Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, helped by expectations the Japanese government would lift a state of emergency for some major cities on Thursday.

The Nikkei 225 advanced 0.79 per cent or 161.70 points to end at 20,595.15, while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 per cent or 8.64 points to 1,494.69.

AFP