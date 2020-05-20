You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on virus hopes in Japan

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 2:22 PM

nz_nikkei_200576.jpg
Tokyo stocks closed higher for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, helped by expectations the Japanese government would lift a state of emergency for some major cities on Thursday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Nikkei 225 advanced 0.79 per cent or 161.70 points to end at 20,595.15, while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 per cent or 8.64 points to 1,494.69.

AFP

