[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, following rises on Wall Street, as data showed the world's third-biggest economy was growing faster than analysts had expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.44 per cent, or 91.47 points, to 20,684.82 while the broader Topix index ended up 0.35 per cent, or 5.18 points, at 1,503.84.

AFP