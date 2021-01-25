Tokyo: Stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street last week, as investors shifted their focus to Japan's corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.67 per cent, or 190.84 points, to 28,822.29, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.29 per cent, or 5.36 points, to 1,862.00.

AFP