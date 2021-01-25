You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 2:31 PM

af_nikkei_250121.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after a mixed close on Wall Street last week, as investors shifted their focus to Japan's corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.67 per cent, or 190.84 points, to 28,822.29, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.29 per cent, or 5.36 points, to 1,862.00.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 02:35 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at 11-month high as country approves Pfizer vaccine

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Monday after the country's drug regulator approved the Pfizer-...

Jan 25, 2021 02:15 PM
Garage

Shopee scales up Brazil operations, eyes Latam potential: sources

[SINGAPORE] Shopee, the e-commerce arm of South-east Asia's Sea Ltd, is scaling up its operations in Brazil and...

Jan 25, 2021 01:44 PM
Government & Economy

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

[WASHINGTON] Border restrictions were being tightened around the world Monday in the face of an unrelenting...

Jan 25, 2021 01:17 PM
Government & Economy

South Korean left-wing party chief sacked for sexual harassment

[SEOUL] The head of a left-wing South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked Monday...

Jan 25, 2021 01:14 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX rolls out pioneering suite of ESG derivatives

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has launched its pioneering suite of environment, social and governance (ESG)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Hot stock: CapitaLand sinks 2.7% after profit warning

Hot stock: The Place Holdings shares surge 15.7%; receives SGX query

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for