You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher with eyes on US Fed

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 2:57 PM

file7dncjv84kx01bsi86eqq.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street with eyes on the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.26 per cent or 69.56 points at 26,757.40, while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 per cent or 4.78 points at 1,786.83 at the close.

"Japanese shares started with rallies following gains in all three key indexes on Wall Street... but profit-taking weighed on the market later," Okasan Online Securities said. "Ahead of the FOMC meeting investors are refraining from active trade."

US central bankers on Tuesday opened a two-day meeting to review how best to support the economy as Covid-19 vaccine rollout gets underway.

But with the benchmark lending rate already at zero, there is little left for the Fed to do.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At most, economists say FOMC officials could provide more information on potentially increasing the pace of bond purchases above the current US$120 billion a month.

"No change to the Fed funds rate is universally expected," with the Fed "continuing to eschew... negative interest rate policy," said Rodrigo Catril, senior analyst at National Australia Bank.

"Any further stimulus would likely come from a change to its forward guidance," he added.

A higher yen against the dollar also weighed on the Tokyo market, analysts said.

The US dollar fetched 103.56 yen in Asian trade, against 103.61 yen in New York and 104.08 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

Japan booked a trade surplus of 366.8 billion yen (S$4.71 billion) in November, the fifth consecutive monthly surplus, according to finance ministry data released before the opening bell, which provoked little reaction from investors.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Panasonic rallied 2.50 per cent to 1,190 yen after a brokerage firm recommended buying its shares.

Canon gained 1.83 per cent to 2,088 yen and Toyota was up 0.95 per cent at 7,980 yen.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 02:49 PM
Government & Economy

Pandemic saps 81m jobs in Asia-Pacific in 2020: ILO

[MANILA] The economic blow from coronavirus has wiped out 81 million jobs across Asia-Pacific this year, with women...

Dec 16, 2020 02:31 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB lifts bank dividend ban with 15% payout cap on profit

[FRANKFURT] European regulators lifted their de facto ban on bank dividends while imposing strict limits on payout...

Dec 16, 2020 02:16 PM
Technology

Shares of China chipmaker SMIC plunge after co-CEO abruptly quits

[BEIJING] Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) plunged almost 10 per cent after news emerged about...

Dec 16, 2020 02:15 PM
Garage

Masa, US$99b and a blank-cheque company: A match made off Wall Street

[TAIPEI] Peter Thiel and Masayoshi Son. Not two names I'd expect to put in the same sentence, but let's look back at...

Dec 16, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump most in over two weeks on US stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose the most in more than two weeks on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Genting Singapore, SGX, SBS Transit, NutryFarm

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights

New quarantine-free bubble may pave way for bigger events in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for