You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher with focus on US-China talks

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 3:28 PM

colin-ts-28.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday after gains on Wall Street and on a cheaper yen, while investors await US-China summit talks amid speculation about a possible trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.02 per cent, or 224.62 points, to end at 22,177.02 while the broader Topix index was up 0.58 per cent, or 9.50 points, at 1,653.66.

"As the US-China summit is confirmed to be held, expectations for a certain kind of deal is growing," Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

Rallies in shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai also supported gains in the Tokyo market, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the future course of markets depends on the outcome of the weekend talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, analysts said.

The dollar was firm against the yen in a positive move for Japanese exporters, trading at 113.86 yen against 113.79 yen in New York on Tuesday and the mid-113 yen range earlier Tuesday in Tokyo.

In individual stocks trade, Sony rose 1.75 per cent to 5,904 yen and electronic parts maker Shin-Etsu Mfg jumped 4.46 per cent to 16,715 yen.

Mitsubishi Motors fell back 2.26 per cent to 690 yen, erasing the previous day's gain after the firm sacked Carlos Ghosn as chairman following his dramatic arrest last week.

Nissan lost 0.43 per cent to 971.5 yen.

Messaging app operator LINE added 2.73 per cent to 3,945 yen after surging nearly 13 per cent on Tuesday following news it would launch mobile phone banking services with Mizuho Financial Group.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
5 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

Must Read

nz-condo-260919.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.6% in October from September: NUS index

Phoenix Road_02.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Row of apartments along Phoenix Road to be put up for collective sale for S$42m

Beauty World Plaza.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment tender with S$165m reserve price

Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Exotix Capital initiates coverage on Wilmar with 'sell'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening