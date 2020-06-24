Tokyo: Stocks close lower

Tokyo stocks drifted lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital announced 55 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the country lifted a nationwide state of emergency, as investors searched for direction.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.07 per cent or 14.73 points to end at 22,534.32, while the broader Topix index fell 0.42 per cent or 6.64 points to 1,580.50.

The dollar fetched 106.58 yen in Asian trade, against 106.53 yen in New York on Tuesday.

"The Nikkei index opened higher following a lead from Wall Street but a stronger yen weighed on the market," Okasan Online Securities said, adding investors struggled for direction "amid a lack of fresh clues".

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 55 new coronavirus cases, the highest since the lifting of a nationwide state of emergency on May 25.

Compared with hard-hit areas in Europe, the United States and Brazil, Japan has been spared the worst of the pandemic, with around 18,000 infections and 963 deaths.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 1.83 per cent to 5,396 yen after it said T-Mobile's shares were priced at US$103 per share in a US$20 billion-plus deal that will let co-owner SoftBank Group offload a stake in the wireless carrier.

Exporters were mixed, with Toyota gaining 1.17 per cent to 6,977 yen and Nissan dropping 1.27 per cent to 417.6 yen.

Sony edged up 0.13 per cent to 7,650 yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.51 per cent to 62,970 yen.

