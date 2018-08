[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as investors retreated to the sidelines to wait for the outcome of US-China trade talks later this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.32 per cent, or 71.38 points, to 22,199.00 while the broader Topix index was down 0.32 per cent, or 5.38 points, at 1,692.15.

AFP