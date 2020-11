Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital logged a record daily number of coronavirus cases.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital logged a record daily number of coronavirus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.10 per cent or 286.48 points to end at 25,728.14, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.81 per cent or 14.01 points to 1,720.65.

AFP