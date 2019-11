Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors took profits, with fresh worries over US-China trade tensions and a stronger yen weighing on the market.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as investors took profits, with fresh worries over US-China trade tensions and a stronger yen weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.33 per cent or 76.27 points to 22,850.77 while the broader Topix index edged down 0.03 per cent or 0.51 points at 1,666.50.

AFP