[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks gave up early gains and closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by continued falls on Chinese markets amid trade frictions with the United States.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.12 per cent, or 26.39 points, to 21,785.54 while the broader Topix index was down 0.15 percent, or 2.49 points, at 1,692.80.

AFP