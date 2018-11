[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower as investors took profits at last minute on Wednesday, after the US mid-term election results showed Democrats retaking control of the House of Representatives as projected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.28 per cent or 61.95 points to end at 22,085.80, while the broader Topix index fell 0.42 per cent or 6.92 points to 1,652.43.

AFP