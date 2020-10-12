You are here

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 2:20 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks edged down on Monday on profit-taking despite US rallies, with investors closely watching the US presidential election campaigns.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.26 per cent, or 61.0 points, to close at 23,558.69, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.24 per cent, or 4.03 points, to 1,643.35.

AFP

