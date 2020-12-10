You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 2:29 PM

AK_jpstocks_1012.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US lawmakers disagreed over a proposed stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.23 per cent or 61.70 points to 26,756.24, while the broader Topix index was down 0.18 per cent or 3.21 points at 1,776.21.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 02:37 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's ruling party calls for tax breaks on green investment

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party has called for extended tax breaks on low-emission cars and green investment incentives...

Dec 10, 2020 02:28 PM
Real Estate

Manhattan apartments haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years

[NEW YORK] Apartments in Manhattan haven't been this cheap to rent in 10 years.

Dec 10, 2020 02:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Top investor BlackRock to expand climate talks with companies in 2021

[LONDON] BlackRock on Thursday said it would more than double the number of companies it engages with over climate-...

Dec 10, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares snap seven-day rally as tensions with China escalate

[BENGALURU] Australian shares snapped a seven-day rally on Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the red, as a...

Dec 10, 2020 02:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Best World 'exploring adjustments' to its China sale and distribution model

BEAUTY products firm Best World International said it is "exploring adjustments" to its business model to ensure...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Embattled S-Reits headed for slow recovery next year

Stocks to watch: Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, mm2 Asia, Top Glove, Keppel Reit

Broker's take: Office S-Reits may turn from laggards to leaders, says DBS

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for