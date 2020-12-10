Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday with investors locking in profits following falls on Wall Street as US lawmakers disagreed over a proposed stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.23 per cent or 61.70 points to 26,756.24, while the broader Topix index was down 0.18 per cent or 3.21 points at 1,776.21.

AFP